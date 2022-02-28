SAG Awards 2022: 'Squid Game' makes history

In a statement, show creator Hwang Dong-hyuk said, "As the director of Squid Game, today has to be the happiest moment. I am reminded of all the days spent on first meetings with the cast, the auditions, visiting theatres to see their performances, the script readings, rehearsals and the days on set."



"I want to truly thank not only the cast who have been nominated today but also all of the supporting and the near 300 background talent," he continued.



"Squid Game would never have been what it became without the devotion and hard work of every single one of you. You deserve all the glory and credit."