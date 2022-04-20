Sahil Anand: I want to challenge myself as an actor
The actor who's also acting in the Bhojpuri web show, Saiyaan Magan Pehelwani Mein says he wants to explore all languages and not limit his work to only one section of the entertainment industry
Actor Sahil Anand who's mostly known for his role in the hit Bollywood film, Student of the Year 2, has always made headlines for choosing interesting projects whether in television, films or in the web space. The actor has expressed his love for acting as he shared how he wants to take up various kind of roles to challenge the actor in him.
Sahil, who's also loved for his comic roles in projects like Love Day, Bang Bang Bangkok among others wants to experiment with his characters. He says, "I did not want to play comic roles. People used to always say that 'Arey ye Punjab se hai, toh isko Punjabi characters de Do'. Even when the casting directors call me, they only offer me Punjabi parts and it was only limited to that"
He further adds, "But I want to show them that I can do serious roles also and I can also do romance or action. Recently, my show Missing Chapter released on MX Player and I had a very different character. Apart from that I have played very contradictory characters on screen. So, yes! I am not focusing on one thing! I want to challenge myself as an actor".
