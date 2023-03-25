Saif speaks on his ‘Dada’ Pradeep Sarkar’s death

Saif Ali Khan got one of his first major breaks as a leading man of substance in Pradeep Sarkar’s Parineeta, an ambrosial adaptation of Sarat Chandra’s classic novel where Saif played Shekhar to Vidya Balan’s Lalita.

It was an unforgettable experience for Saif.

Jolted to hear of Sarkar’s untimely demise, Saif says, “I am very sad to hear this … Dada was an artist. Parineeta was such an important film to me for so many reasons. It broke a certain image and allowed me to play the lead with a very different energy.”

Recalling Sarkar’s directorial skills, Saif says, “Dada only shot my left side because he loved that profile! He encouraged the Bengali side in me (Saif’s mother the legendary Sharmila Tagore is a Bengali) to be more artistic.”