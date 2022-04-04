Saiyami Kher opens up on working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari in 'Faadu'
After garnering critical acclaim and viewers' appreciation on the success of her last brilliantly made show ‘Break Point’ featuring Tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi on ZEE5, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has recently wrapped up the shoot of her debut web series, ‘Faadu’.
Starring Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal, the web series fulfilled Saiyami's wish of collaborating with the successful filmmaker and storyteller Ashwiny for the first time.
Sharing her excitement of working with Ashwiny, Saiyami recently mentioned in one interview, "Ashwiny ma'am was always on my wishlist. From 'Nil Battey Sannata' to 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' & 'Panga', the women she has created on screen have been a source of inspiration."
Without divulging more about her character, Saiyami adds, "She is strong, rooted and poetic. My co-stars were so passionate and commited to the world we were creating."
Produced by Studio Next, ‘Faadu stars Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal. Reportedly, the SonyLIV original is being described as an intense poetic love-story between two different-thinking characters.
Besides ‘Faadu’, Ashwiny is also co-producing a few projects. Official announcements of the same are underway.