Saiyami Kher opens up on working with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari in 'Faadu'

After garnering critical acclaim and viewers' appreciation on the success of her last brilliantly made show ‘Break Point’ featuring Tennis legends Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi on ZEE5, filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has recently wrapped up the shoot of her debut web series, ‘Faadu’.



Starring Saiyami Kher, Pavail Gulati and Abhilash Thapliyal, the web series fulfilled Saiyami's wish of collaborating with the successful filmmaker and storyteller Ashwiny for the first time.