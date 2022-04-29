Sajid Nadiadwala can’t afford another flop
With three of his big productions—’83 ,Tadap and Bachchan Pandey—biting the dust in a row, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is a scared man.
Close friends say he keeps saying he can’t afford another flop. Nadiadwala is hopeful that Tiger Shroff and Heropanti 2 which opens this week, will bail him out of the current situation.
A close friend of the producer says Nadiadwala has decided to put aside all personal relationships and be more professional in his dealings. “Launching new actors just because they are children of his friends, or working on a subject that Akshay Kumar liked just because he is Nadiadwala’s neighbour, just won’t happen any longer. Nadiadwala now wants to get more professional in his attitude.”
It remains to be seen how Heropanti 2 fares at the box-office. In case it doesn’t do well, then Tiger Shroff would have a lot of explaining to do.
