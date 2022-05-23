Salman Khan’s brother-in-law no more a part of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'
The latest development from the sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is that Aayush has opted out of the film
Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was meant to release neither on Eid nor Diwali. It now appears that the film about secularism and one-ness may not be able to make it for its scheduled Christmas release.
The reason for this pessimistic prediction is the seemingly chaotic cast status of the troubled film. Earlier on Salman Khan, who has taken full charge of the project, relieved Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi of their roles as Salman’s brothers in the film to sign his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and his protégé Zaheer Iqbal in their place.
The latest development from the sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is that Aayush has also opted out of the film. A shocker that, considering it was Salman who launched Aayush as a leading man in the unsuccessful Loveratri and also provided him with a second chance in Antim.
Salman had replaced Shreyas Talpade with Aayush Sharma in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to give his brother-in-law another stab at stardom.
The film industry is baffled as to why Sharma is no more a part of a film that his brother-in-law is not only helming but also, apparently, ghost-directing although Farhad Samji is the project’s official director.
But for all practical purposes it is Salman calling the shots on the sets of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.
