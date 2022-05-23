Salman Khan’s brother-in-law no more a part of 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'

Salman Khan’s Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali was meant to release neither on Eid nor Diwali. It now appears that the film about secularism and one-ness may not be able to make it for its scheduled Christmas release.

The reason for this pessimistic prediction is the seemingly chaotic cast status of the troubled film. Earlier on Salman Khan, who has taken full charge of the project, relieved Shreyas Talpade and Arshad Warsi of their roles as Salman’s brothers in the film to sign his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma and his protégé Zaheer Iqbal in their place.