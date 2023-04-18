Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' opens advance booking

Superstar Salman Khan on Tuesday announced that audiences can now book the tickets for his upcoming film "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan".



The family entertainer, directed by Farhad Samji, is scheduled to be released on Friday.



Salman shared the advance booking news on his Instagram page.



"Advance booking is now open for #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Grab your tickets now! See you in theatres on April 21st," the 57-year-old actor wrote.