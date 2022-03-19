Salman refuses 20 crores for his guest appearance n Chiranjeevi starrer

Salman Khan is known to be exceedingly generously when he is in the mood. He is known to be a yaaron ka yaar, going out of his way for close friends. One of his most enduring bondings is with Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi whom Salman hero-worships since his teens. In fact when Chiranjeevi’s son Ramcharan Teja was shooting for his Bollywood debut Zanjeer in Mumbai, Salman had meals reached to Ramcharan’s set every day.