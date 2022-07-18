Samantha Prabhu to be one of the key guests for IFFM 2022
The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has invited Samantha as one of the key guests for their 2022 festival, which is coming back physically after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic restrictions
Samantha Prabhu is a name that is synonymous with high quality content and some impeccable cinema, making her a household name in the south film industry. She has recently made her debut in Hindi also with The Family Man 2, earning her rave reviews for the show.
Samantha has now been riding high in Bollywood with some of the most anticipated projects any contemporary actress has. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has invited Samantha as one of the key guests for their 2022 festival, which is coming back physically after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic restrictions.
The festival which will begin on August 12 will have Samantha meet her fans in the capital city of the Victorian State in Australia. Hundreds of her fans and ardent lovers of her work are expected to gather and Samantha will also be delivering a 'special in conversation' chat with a live audience, on August 13.
Speaking of this, Samantha said, “Last year, even though I was a part of IFFM virtually, I could feel the energy and vibe because of the enthusiasm of all the participants. With the world opening up and given the opportunity to travel to Australia to be part of it in person, to experience that energy first hand, is something I’m looking forward to. Celebrating Indian cinema, in all its diversity with communities of both Indians and cinema lovers unanimously together is an exciting feeling”.
Mitu Bhowmick Lange, the festival director, added, “Samantha has such an ardent fan following here in Australia. Her fans are eagerly waiting for her to be part of IFFM and celebrate her, and her work at the festival this year. She’s such a versatile actor and has found such impeccable respect amongst her fans for her work”.