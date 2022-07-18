Samantha Prabhu to be one of the key guests for IFFM 2022

Samantha has now been riding high in Bollywood with some of the most anticipated projects any contemporary actress has. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne has invited Samantha as one of the key guests for their 2022 festival, which is coming back physically after a gap of two years owing to the pandemic restrictions.

The festival which will begin on August 12 will have Samantha meet her fans in the capital city of the Victorian State in Australia. Hundreds of her fans and ardent lovers of her work are expected to gather and Samantha will also be delivering a 'special in conversation' chat with a live audience, on August 13.