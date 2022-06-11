Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol coming together once again
Their legendary fathers Sunil Dutt and Dharmendra were brought together by director Raj Kumar Kohli in 1982’s Badle Ki Aag
Now it’s their sons Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol being brought together by choreographer-filmmaker Ahmed Khan in an action film to be directed by Vivek Chauhan who has assisted Aanand Rai and Imtiaz Ali.
Interestingly Dutt and Deol are fighting-fit. The film will have a whole lot of action scenes for the two actors, and even at 60-plus they are eminently eligible to play the archetypal action heroes.
Incidentally Sanjay Dutt and Sunny Deol have been together in the past in J P Dutta’s Kshatriya . But the film was not a boxoffice success. It’s time for two of our biggest action stars of the 1990s to get seriously successful as a pair of 60-plus action heroes.
