Sanjay Leela Bhansali scraps Shabana Azmi, Mumtaz’s roles in Heeramandi

Rather than sign alternative actresses, the perfectionist creator that he is, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has decided to scrap the roles that he offered to the legendary actresses Shabana Azmi and Mumtaz in Heeramandi.

“They were important but brief roles, written with the two iconic actresses Shabana Azmi and Mumtaz in mind.

When Shabanaji and Mumtazji couldn’t do Heeramandi, Sanjay Bhansali decided to scrap the two roles rather than offer the parts to anyone else.”

Heeramandi stars Sonakashi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Huma Qureshi and Manisha Koirala.