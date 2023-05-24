'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya dies in road accident

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for TV series "Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2", passed away in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, said police.

Upadhyaya died in the Banjar area of Kullu district when the Mumbai number Fortuner she was travelling in with her fiance fell into a gorge. The accident occurred while negotiating a steep curve.

"Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury which proved fatal while the other passenger was safe," SP Kullu Sakshi Verma told PTI.

The last rites of the actor, who was in her 30s, will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday, added Verma.