'Scoop' on Netflix Review: An extraordinary exposé on exposés

Hansal Mehta’s Scoop is simultaneously an exposé on unethical practices in media exposés and also a savage exposé on how ambitious women are treated in predominantly male-dominated professions.

Crime reporting is largely considered a ‘male domain’ in India, particularly exclusionary toward single mothers. This, Jagruti Pathak (the name given to real-life crime reporter Jigna Vora who was accused in the murder of fellow crime reporter J. Dey) found out the hard way.

Hansal Mehta’s research is remarkably rigorous. He has Jigna Vora’s memoir Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days In Prison to fall back on. But Mehta doesn’t go by the book—when has he ever? The series probes deep into the wounds and failures of the Indian media, the police force and crime investigative agencies without getting judgemental.