'Scoop' on Netflix Review: An extraordinary exposé on exposés
'Scoop' (2023) is a thriller web-series streaming on Netflix, inspired by the real life-story of crime reporter Jigna Vora
Hansal Mehta’s Scoop is simultaneously an exposé on unethical practices in media exposés and also a savage exposé on how ambitious women are treated in predominantly male-dominated professions.
Crime reporting is largely considered a ‘male domain’ in India, particularly exclusionary toward single mothers. This, Jagruti Pathak (the name given to real-life crime reporter Jigna Vora who was accused in the murder of fellow crime reporter J. Dey) found out the hard way.
Hansal Mehta’s research is remarkably rigorous. He has Jigna Vora’s memoir Behind Bars In Byculla: My Days In Prison to fall back on. But Mehta doesn’t go by the book—when has he ever? The series probes deep into the wounds and failures of the Indian media, the police force and crime investigative agencies without getting judgemental.
The nearly-flawless flow of the drama is undiluted by unnecessary diversion. Even at almost eight hours, Scoop is a whoop. It sweeps you along Pathak’s unbelievable story. A large part of the credit for the sustained momentum goes to the actors. Tanna is incredibly in-character, her speech, body language, ambitions and defiance of the stereotypes of journalism are brought to life through this performance. Ironically, where Tanna’s career begins, is where Vora’s ends.
It would be criminal to single out performances in a series simmering with performing pride. But I must make mention of Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub as Pathak’s unconditionally supportive editor. This is the first time I’ve seen this actor play a suave urban character, and he has delivered it with the utmost grace. Harman Baweja is a portrait of restrained anguish as the Joint Commissioner of Police Harshvardhan Shroff, who played a huge hand in Pathak’s arrest.
There have been numerous films and series based on real-life crimes and investigations, none so chilling in its implications. The surreptitious manner in which the net closes in on Pathak, the way her colleagues and friends let her down and her time in prison—are filmed and edited with ruthless precision. And yet, while the narration is uninterrupted in its fund of ferociously focused drama, it doesn’t sacrifice the basic human emotions at the altar of the plot.
First and foremost, Scoop is a terrific story of crime and redemption. Beyond that, it is a masterful study of human failures and feelings, of atonement and justice and a cautionary tale about crossing the line in the course of one’s professional duty.
If you have ever been part of the media’s breathless pursuit of scoops, this series will haunt you. If you don’t know how the media works, Scoop will still haunt you for days and weeks. A warning: do not start this unless you have the time to complete it.
