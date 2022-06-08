Season 8 of 'Reel or Real' with Anu premiering on Friday June 10
Anu Ranjan, president of ITA is coming back with season 8 of her Facebook chat show- 'Reel or Real'. Right from the very first season, the show has only grown in love and strength
Anu Ranjan, president of the ITA is coming back with season 8 of her well-received Facebook chat show, Reel or Real. Right from the very first season, the show has only grown in love and strength.
What really gives it the edge is that the topics covered are very interesting conversationally, and attract attention since there is nothing similar on the platform. Viewers were very happy with the previous seasons giving rise to viewings ranging from 2 million to 400 million per post.
Anu Ranjan says “Our first episode of Season 8 will be called 'Rules of Relationships' and will feature Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Jaswir Kaur. It Premiers on Friday June 10 on Facebook and will be there every Friday at 4 pm.
The celebs we've had on the show were very honest and forthcoming, which a chat show always asks for. All the celebrity guests get very real, talking about their reel and real lives. The topics and guests excite the viewers and that has them glued on, wanting for more."
With previous seasons getting huge popularity, this season is creating the much awaited buzz around the participants of the upcoming episodes.
