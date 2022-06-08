Season 8 of 'Reel or Real' with Anu premiering on Friday June 10

Anu Ranjan, president of the ITA is coming back with season 8 of her well-received Facebook chat show, Reel or Real. Right from the very first season, the show has only grown in love and strength.

What really gives it the edge is that the topics covered are very interesting conversationally, and attract attention since there is nothing similar on the platform. Viewers were very happy with the previous seasons giving rise to viewings ranging from 2 million to 400 million per post.