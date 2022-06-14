Seeing my parents jump with joy meant world for me: Manushi on parents' reaction to seeing her Bollywood debut

The gorgeous Manushi Chhillar has won hearts with her debut film, 'Samrat Prithviraj'. Manushi was paired opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in this entertainer and she has received unanimous love from audiences and media for her debut!

Manushi played the role of Princess Sanyogita with confidence and elan and garnered love from all quarters. Manushi shared that she was overwhelmed seeing her parents jump with joy after seeing her on screen.