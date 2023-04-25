Shah Rukh Khan in Kashmir for 'Dunki' shoot

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday began a three-day shoot for his upcoming film "Dunki" in the Kashmir Valley.

The shoot started with a song sequence at a picturesque tourist resort in Sonamarg, sources familiar with the production said.

The movie, which was announced in April 2022, marks Khan’s first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani as well as actor Taapsee Pannu.

“Khan arrived in Kashmir on Monday and straightaway went to Sonamarg. The shooting for a song sequence began in Thajwas area of Sonamarg this morning. The song is being choreographed by ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya,” the source said.