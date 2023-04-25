Shah Rukh Khan in Kashmir for 'Dunki' shoot
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Tuesday began a three-day shoot for his upcoming film "Dunki" in the Kashmir Valley.
The shoot started with a song sequence at a picturesque tourist resort in Sonamarg, sources familiar with the production said.
The movie, which was announced in April 2022, marks Khan’s first collaboration with director Rajkumar Hirani as well as actor Taapsee Pannu.
“Khan arrived in Kashmir on Monday and straightaway went to Sonamarg. The shooting for a song sequence began in Thajwas area of Sonamarg this morning. The song is being choreographed by ace choreographer Ganesh Acharya,” the source said.
According to the insiders, Hirani and his team scouted the locations at the tourist resort in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district last week.
They said the Sonamarg leg of the shoot is for two days after which Khan will head to Srinagar to shoot another sequence.
“In Srinagar, Khan will be staying at a posh hotel and the shooting will take place somewhere in the city on Thursday,” they said.
After wrapping the Kashmir schedule, the 57-year-old actor will leave for Mumbai on Friday.
This is Khan’s first visit to Kashmir after he shot for his 2012 movie "Jab Tak Hai Jaan", which was directed by late filmmaker Yash Chopra.
The details about Khan’s movement and shooting have been kept under wraps for security reasons. The area where the shooting is taking place has been sealed and no movement of public was allowed, the officials said.
A huge blanket of security has been thrown around the location as well as the hotel where Khan is staying, they added.
In 2023, a number of films have been shot in the Kashmir Valley, including superstar Thalapathy Vijay-Trisha Krishnan starrer "Leo" and "Fighter", led by Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.
Filmmaker Karan Johar also filmed a sequence for his upcoming movie "Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani", starring Alia Bhat and Ranveer Singh.
Besides, Kiara Advani and Kartik Aryan filmed for their next movie "Satyaprem Ki Katha" in the beautiful locales of the valley, the sources said.
"Kashmir has covered Bollywood. The place has covered major stars and directors. It had happened in 2010 when Johar had come here and after three months, Khan landed here for ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan’. This time also, Johar came and now we have Shah Rukh Khan. So it bodes well for the valley,” the sources said.