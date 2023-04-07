Shah Rukh Khan tops the 2023 TIME100 reader poll

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has secured the top position in Time Magazine's poll for its annual TIME100 list.

In the poll, the magazine readers vote for the individuals they believe deserve a spot on TIME’s annual list of the most influential people.

According to the American publication, over 1.2 million votes were cast in the poll with Shah Rukh receiving 4 per cent.

The 57-year-old actor is currently riding high on the success of "Pathaan", which became a runaway blockbuster at the global box office after it released in January.