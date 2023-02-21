Shah Rukh Khan's 'Pathaan' becomes first Hindi film to cross Rs 1000 crore in worldwide gross

The stylish action thriller follows the titular spy (Shah Rukh) who comes out of exile to stop terrorist group Outfit X from launching a debilitating attack on India.



The film also features John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.



"Pathaan" is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in over four years after "Zero" (2018).



It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's "Ek Tha Tiger" and "Tiger Zinda Hai", and "War", featuring Hrithik Roshan.