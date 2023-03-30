Shah Rukh-Salman Khan In Yash Raj’s Next?

We haven’t seen Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together in full-fledged lead roles together in any film except K C Bokadia’s Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam in 2002 in which Shah Rukh Khan played a very jealous and possessive husband to Madhuri Dixit, and Salman was her best friend who had nothing better to do than hang around creating havoc in her marriage.

Now 21 years after Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam, SRK and Salman are all set to come together for a Yash Raj film where they will play their spy characters from Pathaan and the Tiger franchise, respectively.