Shahid Kapoor in yet another South Indian remake
Shahid Kapoor is back with another South Indian remake. This time it is Rosshan Andrrews’ 2013 Malayalam suspense thriller 'Mumbai Police'
How many remakes of South Indian films is Shahid Kapoor hoping to do? He played Vijay Deverakonda’s role in Kabir Singh, the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit Arjun Reddy which was a hit. He then attempted a frame by frame remake of Nani’s Tamil Hit Jersey. Even the child actor who played Shahid’s son was the same as in Tamil.
Shahid Kapoor is back with another South Indian remake. This time it is Rosshan Andrrews’ 2013 Malayalam suspense thriller Mumbai Police in which Prithviraj Sukumaran starred as an awarded cop who loses his memory in a car accident and tries to piece together a murder mystery.
Fabulously written by the Malayali writer brother Bobby-Sanjay the script would require considerable revision in the remake. Rosshan Andrrews who directed the original will direct the remake. Siddharth Roy Kapur will produce the remake which is expected to go on the floors early 2023.
