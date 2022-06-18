'Shamshera' first poster gets leaked, Ranbir's look creates a buzz

YRF admitted to the leak and all fingers point towards a fan activation event that was recently held with Ranbir. The production house will now have to rejig all plans due to this development.



When contacted, a YRF spokesperson confirmed to IANS saying, "Yes, we have been monitoring this situation since morning. There has been a leak and it's quite unfortunate. Ranbir is coming back to the big screen after 4 years and we wanted to guard Ranbir's look till people see the trailer because we were aware that it would be the biggest talking point."



"We will now need to rejig our entire plan in the run up to the trailer launch. We should have more updates to share in the next two days", the spokesperson added.