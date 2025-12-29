Sharmila Tagore on nepotism: ‘Every child wants to emulate their parent’

Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore has weighed in on the enduring debate around nepotism, offering a nuanced and reflective perspective rooted in everyday reality rather than industry privilege.

In a candid conversation with her daughter, actor Soha Ali Khan, on the podcast All About Her, Tagore drew a clear line between nepotism and legacy, arguing that the impulse to follow in a parent’s footsteps is both natural and universal. Children, she said, are inevitably shaped by what they see at home — whether their parents are doctors, lawyers, painters, musicians, or actors.

Illustrating her point with a personal example, Tagore noted how Soha’s daughter, Inaaya, is already absorbing the rhythms of her mother’s professional life. Watching Soha prepare for work or record a podcast, she said, is bound to spark curiosity and influence. “Every child looks up to their parents and wants to emulate them,” she observed, adding that there is nothing unusual or objectionable about this instinct.