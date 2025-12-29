Sharmila Tagore on nepotism: ‘Every child wants to emulate their parent’
She says kids are shaped by what they see at home, regardless of whether their parents are doctors, lawyers, artists, musicians or actors
Veteran actor Sharmila Tagore has weighed in on the enduring debate around nepotism, offering a nuanced and reflective perspective rooted in everyday reality rather than industry privilege.
In a candid conversation with her daughter, actor Soha Ali Khan, on the podcast All About Her, Tagore drew a clear line between nepotism and legacy, arguing that the impulse to follow in a parent’s footsteps is both natural and universal. Children, she said, are inevitably shaped by what they see at home — whether their parents are doctors, lawyers, painters, musicians, or actors.
Illustrating her point with a personal example, Tagore noted how Soha’s daughter, Inaaya, is already absorbing the rhythms of her mother’s professional life. Watching Soha prepare for work or record a podcast, she said, is bound to spark curiosity and influence. “Every child looks up to their parents and wants to emulate them,” she observed, adding that there is nothing unusual or objectionable about this instinct.
Addressing the charge of nepotism head-on, the veteran actor acknowledged that influential parents may be able to open doors for their children — perhaps even secure a first break, or in rare cases, a second chance. But she was emphatic that such influence has its limits. “After that, it is the audience who decides,” Tagore stressed, underscoring that public acceptance, not lineage, ultimately determines an artist’s survival.
She also shed light on the producer’s perspective, pointing out the financial risks involved in launching a new actor. A familiar surname, she explained, can help generate initial visibility and reduce marketing hurdles. Yet, once the first film is done, no amount of backing can manufacture talent or compel success.
In Tagore’s telling, legacy may open the gate, but it cannot pave the road ahead — a journey that remains firmly in the hands of the audience.
With IANS inputs
