'She 2' is dark tense intriguing and trenchant

Bhumi is a very unhappy woman. It’s in her eyes. We seldom see her smile in the seven episodes of Season 2 except when she is with the gangster Nayak (Kishore Kumar G). A sinister shadowy figure who operates from the dark chat domain.

Like everyone else in this restless series, Nayak leads a double life. He is at home, the perfect family man. The traditional Maharashtrian home where Bhumi finds emotional sustenance with Nayak is given the right artwork touches to make it look like a rural paradise, a fantasy getaway resort.

A lot of the dramatic scenes are shot in the detached atmosphere of luxurious hotel rooms where the drama that unfolds is surprisingly at odds with the elegant atmosphere.

The blueprint from Season 1 is very much operational in Season 2. We are dragged into a tense cops-and-crime drama where the undercover cop mingles with gangsters and hookers as though she is part of this seedy world.