"She will live on": Lalit Pandit on his association with Lata Mangeshkar

Lalit Pandit, one-half of the Jatin-Lalit duo, recalls his association with Lataji with tremendous warmth and gratitude. “Today is Maa Saraswati Lata Didi’s birth anniversary. Even though one realises she is no more with us, it does feel she is all around us as her voice resonates and seems to follow us wherever we are. In the recent days of the Ganpati festival, her voice was all around Mumbai as her songs were being played at housing societies, streets and wherever Ganpati was being celebrated.”

Like everyone who knew her personally, Pandit feels blessed. “Lataji compels you to think about the few lucky ones who have had the chance to be close to her and have interacted with her and know her a little. She was an extraordinary human being and her life was an extraordinary journey. Yet she surprised me by revealing that given a chance again she wouldn’t want to be born as Lata Mangeshkar. It’s unimaginable that a person who is worshipped in our country and the world over felt that her life was not what she would want. Indeed she has seen a hard struggle in her earlier days after the passing away of her father Pandit Dinanathji. It was on Lataji’s frail shoulders that the Mangeshkar family had to depend.”

Pandit feels blessed to have known Lataji and to have had the pleasure and opportunity of being in her company. “My earliest vision and memory of her is during the Film Centre studios recordings. It was a little scary for me as we as children were rehearsing to sing parts of it with Lataji and Kishore Kumar. She was a vision.”