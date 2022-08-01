'Shooting pains': Prabhas takes another break from schedule

Baahubali superstar Prabhas has taken en emergency break from his shooting schedules. His delayed knee surgery which took place after years of dilly dallying needs further attention.

The knee was operated on in April 2022. Prabhas’ leg had been injured during the action scenes of Baahubali. He had been advised surgery a few years back. But the treatment was not time-specific. So Prabhas postponed it until his pending projects were done. Then there were delays due to Covid.