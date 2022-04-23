Shreyas Talpade replaced by Salman Khan’s brother-in-Law in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?

Now that Salman Khan has taken over his best-friend Sajid Nadiadwala’s production of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and the shooting has reportedly started on Salman’s farm in Panvel (thereby economizing drastically on locational budgets) it has now come to light that Salman is re-shuffling the film’s original cast.

And the first major casualty of this casting reshuffle is the very talented Shreyas Talpade who was cast as Salman Khan’s brother in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It looks like it’s going to be neither Eid nor Diwali for Shreyas. Sources in the know say Shreyas has been replaced by Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Ayush Sharma.