Shreyas Talpade replaced by Salman Khan’s brother-in-Law in 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali'?
Shreyas has lately chanced on belated stardom with his biopic on Pravin Tambe. Hence being dropped from a supporting role could be a blessing in disguise
Now that Salman Khan has taken over his best-friend Sajid Nadiadwala’s production of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, and the shooting has reportedly started on Salman’s farm in Panvel (thereby economizing drastically on locational budgets) it has now come to light that Salman is re-shuffling the film’s original cast.
And the first major casualty of this casting reshuffle is the very talented Shreyas Talpade who was cast as Salman Khan’s brother in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. It looks like it’s going to be neither Eid nor Diwali for Shreyas. Sources in the know say Shreyas has been replaced by Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Ayush Sharma.
Salman has been pushing his brother-in-law’s film career into his fan club for two years now. After launching Ayush (unsuccessfully) in a silly love story titled Loveyatri, Salman consented to co-star with his brother-in-law in Antim where ‘cop’ Salman hunted down ‘sympthetic gangster’ Ayush. Neither effort to establish Ayush’s career worked.
In Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Ayush is cast as his superstar bother-in-law’s brother. As for Shreyas he has lately chanced on belated stardom with his biopic on Pravin Tambe; hence being dropped from a supporting role could be a blessing in disguise.
