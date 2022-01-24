Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh do #TheYKKAGroove
Shweta Tripathi who plays the role of the sweet girl next door, Shikha, and Anchal Singh who’s seen as fierce anti-heroine Purva grooved to the catchy new mix of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein
The ravishing Disha Patani has been lighting our screens on fire with the new #YKKAGroove Instagram Reel.
To further add to the excitement, Shweta Tripathi who plays the role of the sweet girl next door, Shikha and Anchal Singh who’s seen as fierce anti-heroine Purva joined in as they grooved the catchy new mix of Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein.
The lovely trio bring their unique elements to the #YKKAGroove challenge as they show us their fun dance moves in an exciting performance.
Click here to join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines
Most Popular