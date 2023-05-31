Sia reveals autism spectrum diagnosis two years after 'Music' film backlash

Two years after her film "Music" courted controversy for misrepresenting people with autism, singer-songwriter Sia has revealed that she is "on the spectrum" and in "recovery mode".

The Australian musician was called out for casting a neurotypical actor -- her frequent collaborator Maddie Ziegler -- as a nonverbal autistic teenage girl in her feature directorial debut "Music" in 2021.

During a recent episode of Rob Has a Podcast, Sia said she has been able to become herself only in the last two years.

"I'm on the spectrum and I'm in recovery and whatever... For 45 years, I was like, 'I've got to go put my human suit on'. And only in the last two years have I become fully, fully myself," the "Chandelier" hitmaker said.