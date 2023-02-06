Sid-Kiara to take their 'pheres' on Feb 7; KJo, Shahid among early guests

Kiara Advani's childhood friend and schoolmate, Isha Ambani, was also expected to reach Jaisalmer in a private plane on Sunday.



Siddharth and Kiara are staying at the Thar Haveli built within the Suryagarh complex. The haveli consists of two mansions. Each mansion has three rooms, a private swimming pool, and a dining room. Kiara will stay in one and Siddharth in the other.



The haveli has been built with Jaisalmer yellow stone and carvings. A specialty of the haveli is that the ceilings are made of wood. This keeps it warm in winter and cool in the summer. Located right behind the hotel, the haveli is a favourite of celebrities. Food there is served by specially designated waiters in copper utensils in the tradition of old royalty.



Siddharth and Kiara reached their wedding destination separately on Saturday.



Kiara arrived in the morning with her mother Genevive Jaffrey, father Jai Jagdeep Advani, grandmother, and fashion designer Manish Malhotra. All arrived in Jaisalmer from Mumbai travelling in Mukesh Ambani's private jet. Siddharth came from Delhi with his family at 8 p.m.