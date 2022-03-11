Siddhant Chaturvedi takes up Bachchhan Paandey's 'Bewafa' challenge on the sets of 'Yudhra'

'Bachchhan Paandey' is one of the most awaited films of this season. The song 'Saare Bolo Bewafa' is trending high these days as the lead actor Akshay Kumar gave rise to a 'Bewafa' challenge to the masses. Recently Siddhant Chaturvedi has been seen dancing with the crew members on the 'Bewafa' challenge on the sets of his upcoming movie 'Yudhra' which is an action film that he is shooting for.