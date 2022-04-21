Simba Nagpal on Naagin 6 success: It's a result of everyone's hard work
Naagin 6 is currently one of the most talked about shows on Indian television. In a quick chat, the lead of Naagin 6, Simba Nagpal attributed the successs to the team's hardwork.
When asked how he feels about the rave reviews of his show, he said, "I thank God for all of the love and appreciation we've been receiving for the show. All the appreciation we've been getting is the result of all the hard work we've been putting into the show". The actor has been working very hard on the shooting sets, and is also the show director's favorite actor to work with.
Simba's chemistry with co-star Tejasswi Prakash is also being loved. Both the actors' fanbase have taken to Twitter many a times to trend the hashtag #PraRish (Pratha being Tejasswi's character and Rishabh being Simba's). When asked about his bond with Tejasswi, the young actor said, "She's a very sweet girl! Although we work "really hard, we also have lots of fun on the set".