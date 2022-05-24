Sobhita Dhulipala stuns everyone in her multicolor maxi dress during promotions of 'Major'
On the film front, apart from Major, Sobhita has a sequel of 'Made in Heaven', Monkey Man, Maniratnam's ‘Ponniyin Selvan’, and many more unannounced
Sobhita Dhulipala who was pre-occupied with back-to-back projects and shoots is now all set for her releases. Recently, the actress was spotted nailing her latest sizzling look while promoting her upcoming 'Major'.
Sobhita has always been seen giving major fashion goals whenever she steps out for the promotions and currently, the actress took to her social media and shared some sizzling pictures from the promotions of her upcoming Major. The actress took up a beautiful slip dress with yellow and black straps on it which made her look gorgeous. She further wrote the caption -
"What a terrific day today sharing #Major stories with the Mumbai press! Happiness
The actress has been running busy with promotions and releases of her upcoming projects and the audiences are eagerly waiting for the next season of 'Made In Heaven' in which the actress has won hearts of the millions in the first season as Kickass Tara Khanna.