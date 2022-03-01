Sohum Shah: “Bheema Bharti has been a game-changer for me”

Sohum’s fans always look forward to his upcoming projects. While they loved him in ‘Tumbbad’ and ‘Maharani’ season one, the actor is all geared up for the second season of the popular show. However, keeping the excitement level high for his fans and building the anticipation, the actor keeps sharing glimpses of the show on his social media.

Sohum has been reportedly shooting for ‘Maharani 2’ in different locations. Besides ‘Maharani 2’ the actor also has Reema Kagti’s ‘Fallen’ in the pipeline.