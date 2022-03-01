Sohum Shah: “Bheema Bharti has been a game-changer for me”
From ‘Tumbbad’ to ‘Ship of Theseus’, Sohum Shah has not just proved his versatility as an actor but also shown his range as an actor. With every film, the actor has made an attempt to portray a different character. But the one character that shall remain close to his heart is Bheema Bharti from ‘Maharani’ Season 1.
Sohum says, “As mentioned earlier, Bheema Bharti has been a game changer for me. It’s a larger than life character who is known for his on-screen persona, aura and impactful dialogues. Since I hail from a small town, I have grown up watching such characters in movies. So I have lived my dream of playing such interesting roles on screen with Bheema.”
Sohum’s fans always look forward to his upcoming projects. While they loved him in ‘Tumbbad’ and ‘Maharani’ season one, the actor is all geared up for the second season of the popular show. However, keeping the excitement level high for his fans and building the anticipation, the actor keeps sharing glimpses of the show on his social media.
Sohum has been reportedly shooting for ‘Maharani 2’ in different locations. Besides ‘Maharani 2’ the actor also has Reema Kagti’s ‘Fallen’ in the pipeline.
