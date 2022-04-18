Somy Ali on body shaming of Harnaaz Sandhu: Social media trolls are like ailments, will never go away

Actress Somy Ali has never been one to be cowed down by what people say and urges others also to follow the same. Miss Universe Harnaaz Sandhu was heavily trolled for putting on weight, during her ramp walk at the recently held Lakme Fashion Week. She has come out to defend herself and has revealed that she has celiac disease.

Somy, who is currently running a successful NGO No More Tears in the US, says that she admires Harnaaz’s resilience.

“Harnaaz is a beautiful young lady and there is no doubt in my mind that she has worked terribly hard to prepare for the pageant and kudos to her for winning it as she rightfully deserves it. I respect her attitude towards the trolls and how she is handling them. Social media trolls are like ailments and they will never go away. These are literally cowardly individuals who themselves have several insecurities and deem themselves to be armchair warriors where they assume the right to judge people,” she says.