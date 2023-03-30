Son-Mother is a rare Iranian fare

This is where Son-Mother changes tracks to become a tragic disturbing mirror of a regressive recession-hit society that has no respect or compassion for single mothers. Luckily Leila doesn’t get sexually assaulted. But she is deliberately singled out for taunts and innuendos. Not having money to raise her two children clinches it for Leila: she must make her Sophie’s Choice. She chooses her infant daughter’s future over her 12-year-old son Aamir (Mahan Nasiri).

This where the second overture of this stunning melodrama begins. What happens to Aamir next as he is abandoned by his mother and left to fend for himself in a shelter for the hearing /speaking impaired by pretending to be deaf and mute, is a story that will take you through the most heartbreaking illustration of societal failure to look after the young.

The young actor Mahan Nasiri’s cold penetrating gaze will haunt you for the rest of your life. What has the boy done to deserve this?

While making a powerful social statement, Son-Mother is also a deeply felt study of homelessness and loneliness. Mahan Nasiri is a treasure at 12. Raha Khodayari is every economically distressed mother, and yet her own person. Ashkan Ashkani's camera captures her trotting purposefully with her burqa billowing in the wind.

It is as if Leila is defying Nature.