Sonam Kapoor to be managed by YRF Talent

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor has signed with YRF Talent, the celebrity management arm of the studio Yash Raj Films.



Sonam, who last made a cameo in the Netflix movie AK vs AK, is set to return with two tentpole projects, details of which are currently under wraps, a press release stated.



The talent agency will work closely with the actor to craft a disruptive brand identity, ranging from the choice of her films and her association with the global fashion and luxury brands to her life choices as a working mother.