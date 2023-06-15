Sonam Kapoor to be managed by YRF Talent
The talent agency will work closely with the actor to craft a disruptive brand identity
Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor has signed with YRF Talent, the celebrity management arm of the studio Yash Raj Films.
Sonam, who last made a cameo in the Netflix movie AK vs AK, is set to return with two tentpole projects, details of which are currently under wraps, a press release stated.
The talent agency will work closely with the actor to craft a disruptive brand identity, ranging from the choice of her films and her association with the global fashion and luxury brands to her life choices as a working mother.
YRF Talent has previously managed stars like Rani Mukerji, Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar.
"It is exciting to join forces with Sonam Kapoor as she charts her path to return to the movies. Sonam is a unique and a very exciting brand. We are delighted to on-board her as an artiste that we will manage exclusively and curate her brand strategy globally," said Prithwish Ganguly, Vice President - Talent & Communications Strategy.
Sonam, daughter of Hindi cinema star Anil Kapoor, started her career with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Saawariya" opposite Ranbir Kapoor. She has since featured in movies such as "Delhi-6", "Aisha", "Raanjhanaa", "Bhaag Milkha Bhaag", "Khoobsurat", "Neerja", and "The Zoya Factor".
Sonam tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Anand Ahuja in 2018 and welcomed her first child in August 2022.
