Sooraj Barjatya’s unique friendship with Salman Khan, the untold story

Sooraj and Salman first worked together in Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989. It was a runaway hit and it established Salman’s longevous career as a superstar. However, it was Hum…Aapke Hain Koun, a hideously garish and over-sweetened family drama that remains the duo’s most iconic partnership.

Speaking of the film’s iconic status I had once described as Hum…Apke Hain Icon to Barjatya . He had laughed. “It's not like that. It's not as if I had set out to make what you call an iconic film …..No film is made with specific intentions. You just make what comes instinctively to you. From the audience's viewpoint, it is the biggest film of my career. I am blessed. Even today people talk about it wherever I go. They give me so much love and respect for it. No one can do that again, not even me. Every project dictates its own vision. Each one of my films has a part of my life going into it. Some parts connect with the audience, others don't. I can't remake Hum …Aapke Hain Koun because that part of my life is over. It's never thought of. It just happens. I've always gone by instinct.”

Will Salman and Sooraj come together again? “Of course! But it has to be a film and a role that allows both of us to go beyond what we have already done. The best thing about Salman is that he isn't afraid to experiment on screen. After Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon, I was going through a period of creative uncertainty. I had ideas for five films with Salman. When I narrated them to him he liked some of them. But all the ideas were in gestation. Maine Pyar Kiya, Hum… Aapke Hain Kaun and Hum Saath Saath Hain were subjects chosen by my father, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon was chosen by me. Now you know why I trust my father's judgement.”

It’s interesting how Hum…Aapke Hain Koun was conceived. After Maine Pyar Kiya, Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan decided they would come together for another love story, this time a full-blown musical with 14 songs. Salman was not sure if that would work. Initially when the film opened audiences complained about its length. So two of the songs were removed. But when the film went on to become the biggest box-office hit in the history of Hindi cinema, the two edited songs Chocolate lime juice and Mujhse Juda hokar were restored on public demand.