Spanish film 'I Have Electric Dreams' wins Golden Peacock at IFFI

"My commitment is to give strong emphasis to provide a platform to regional cinema. Because regional is no longer regional... it has gone national and international. Cinema has played a vital role in taking the Hindi language across the globe," Thakur said on the occasion.



Megastar Chiranjeevi was conferred the Indian Film Personality of the Year award on the concluding day.



Vahid Mobasseri, lead actor of 'No End' was honoured with the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male), while Daniela Marin Navarro, the lead Actor of the Best Film 'I Have Electric Dreams' was honoured with the Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female).



Iranian writer and director Nader Saeivar bagged the Silver Peacock for Best Director for No End and Filipino filmmaker Lav Diaz bagged the Special Jury Award for 'When the Waves are Gone.'



The award for Best Debut Feature Film of a Director has been snatched by Asimina Proedrou for Behind The Haystack and Praveen Kandregula has received Special Mention for 'Cinema Bandi.'