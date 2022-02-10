Special Screening of Sayani Gupta starrer Homecoming held in Mumbai
Directed by Soumyajit Majumdar, #Homecoming is a movie based on friendship and a musical drama set in Kolkata. The film has spoken dialogues in Hindi, Bengali and English
A special screening was held in Mumbai with the cast of the film including Sayani Gupta, Plabita Borthakur, Tushar Pandey, Soham Majumdar along with the director, Soumyajit Majumdar. Also present were other celebs including Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Naveen Kasturia and Vivaan Shah.
Sharing his excitement filmmaker Soumyajit Majumdar says, “I am elated with the overwhelming response we had at our first public screening of the film. Our multilingual musical feature is a collaboration between artists from Bollywood and Tollywood and I am glad the cosmopolitan nature of the film resonated with the audience at the screening. But we were surprised when they didn't allow us to stop at the interval point and we had to carry on the film screening without an interval in between! This reaffirms our faith in the film.
Produced by LOK, the film will stream exclusively on SonyLiv next Friday, February 18.
