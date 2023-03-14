Speechless 'Naatu Naatu' singers have their fanboy moment with Rihanna

Kaala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj, singers of the Oscar-winning 'Naatu Naatu', were on cloud nine after meeting Rihanna on the sidelines of the 95th Academy Awards.



Kaala Bhairava shared a picture taken with the nine-time Grammy Award winner. Rahul Sipligunj and choreographer Prem Rakshith are also seen posing with the superstar singer.



"I was short of words when this happened. An artiste I always looked up to and admired deeply! My inspiration, the queen Rihanna," he tweeted.



"Wanted to tell her how much I love 'Stay' and that I must've listened to it a million times. This memory is going to 'stay' in my heart forever," he wrote.