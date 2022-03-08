'Spider-man: Far From Home' fame Zoha Rahman in Anshuman Jha's next
The 'Spiderman: Far From Home' star Zoha Rahman will be seen next in Anshuman Jha's directorial debut, 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' alongside Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal & Paresh Pahuja. While the nature of her role is unclear, sources tell us that it is one of the 5 leads in the film opposite Arjun Mathur. The film, written by Bikas Mishra and directed by Jha, has begun shooting in UK this month.
Zoha shared her experience, "Anshuman was a dream to work with, I will be forever grateful that he trusted me with one of his favourite characters and allowed me to make her my own. His strength as a director lies in his experience as an actor, this puts us on the same wavelength so he can extract the best possible performance; it’s because he thinks as an actor as well as a director!
She further added, "My character was incredibly fun to play with, what ultimately made me say yes to this black comedy was the quiet strength she shows. She’s absurdly unhinged and yet she could be any ordinary woman you meet on the street; the balance between the two extremes was why it was so much fun!"
Anshuman says, "Having Zoha on board is indeed a blessing as Visa issues had put us in a spot with one of the leads. The film is a black comedy thriller about South Asians in the UK & she brings an added cultural angle which only adds to the narrative. It's a truly universal story and I am happy that we have a cast that represents that."