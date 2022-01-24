'Spider-Man: No Way Home' swings to 6th-highest grossing movie in history

It's notable that 'No Way Home' has managed to shatter records and smash expectations without playing in China, which is the world's biggest moviegoing market.



Elsewhere at the international box office, Universal's animated musical comedy 'Sing 2' brought in $12.8 million from 59 overseas territories.



The family-friendly film, which opened around Christmas, has generated $112 million internationally and $241 million globally.



Those ticket sales are far less than 2016's 'Sing', which made $634 million worldwide. But in Covid times, it's actually the highest-grossing animated film of the pandemic.



'Sing 2' surpassed Disney's 'Encanto' ($223 million) and Universal's 'Croods: A New Age' ($227 million) to reach that milestone.



Paramount's slasher sequel 'Scream' managed to scare up crowds as well, collecting $10.2 million from 54 overseas markets. So far, the movie has earned $33.6 million at the international box office and $51 million in North America, which is a pretty good result given its $25 million price tag.