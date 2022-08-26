Sports presenter Saarthak: I admire Novak Djokovic for his relentless pursuit of excellence

3. Not many people know how to become a presenter, what tips would you like to give to newcomers?

Cover the local sporting leagues, talk about them, write about them and connect with the players there. Staying in tune with sports and the current affairs related to it is fundamental for any sports presenter.

I will recommend studying the sports you love the most thoroughly, shoot your own videos as you speak on them, create maximum possible content and share it online. Keep at it. Your work will be noticed. This is something that can be done by anyone who is interested in this career path.