'Squid Game' director says HoYeon Jung might return as a twin in Season 2

"I'm just still brainstorming and collecting the ideas for Season 2. I haven't even started with the writing yet."



Asked if there will be flashbacks? Are those Season 1 characters gone forever and can we expect to see some cast members coming back somehow?



"No, because most of them are dead," Hwang said with a laugh.



"I'll try something to bring them back to Season 2."



Gesturing beside him on the red carpet to HoYeon Jung, who plays Kang Sae-byeok in 'Squid Game' Season 1, he said: "Let's say maybe she has a twin sister, you'll see."