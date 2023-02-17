Srijit Mukherjee’s Mrinal Sen biopic is 80 percent complete
Srijit found his perfect Mrinal Sen in actor Chanchal Chowdhury
One of Bangla cinema’s leading luminaries, Srijit Mukherjee is almost ready with his biopic Padatik on one of Bengal’s cinematic legends.
Says Srijit, “It was my career’s dream project. I wanted to explore both the professional and personal aspects of Mrinalda’s personality. I’ve done that in Padatik.”
Srijit found his perfect Mrinal Sen in actor Chanchal Chowdhury. “He is an amazing actor. And the facial resemblance to the original is uncanny. I couldn’t have hoped to get a better actor to play Mrinal Sen.”
In addition to Chanchal, the film also stars Samrat Datta and Monami Ghosh.
Srijit hopes to take Padatik through film festivals across the world before releasing it in India. Significantly, Padatik is the authorized biopic on Mrinal Sen, hence made with the family's approval. The late Rituparno Ghosh had tried making a film on the life of Satyajit Ray, but was stonewalled by the family.
