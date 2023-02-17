Srijit Mukherjee’s Mrinal Sen biopic is 80 percent complete

One of Bangla cinema’s leading luminaries, Srijit Mukherjee is almost ready with his biopic Padatik on one of Bengal’s cinematic legends.

Says Srijit, “It was my career’s dream project. I wanted to explore both the professional and personal aspects of Mrinalda’s personality. I’ve done that in Padatik.”

Srijit found his perfect Mrinal Sen in actor Chanchal Chowdhury. “He is an amazing actor. And the facial resemblance to the original is uncanny. I couldn’t have hoped to get a better actor to play Mrinal Sen.”