SRK on 31 yrs of film debut: Being able to entertain people 'proudest achievement'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who completed 31 years in Hindi film industry on Sunday, said being able to entertain several people lots of times is his "proudest achievement".

Known as King Khan of Bollywood, the 57-year-old star started his acting journey with TV serials such as Fauji and Circus before making his feature film debut with Raj Kanwar's Deewana. Also starring Rishi Kapoor and Divya Bharti, the romantic drama released on June 25, 1992.

Khan, who in January made a spectacular return to the big screen after a hiatus of four years with the blockbuster Pathaan, conducted a Q&A session #AskSRK with fans and followers on Twitter to mark yet another year in the movies.

"Wow just realised it's 31 yrs to the day when Deewana hit the screens. It's been quite a ride mostly a good one. Thanks all and we can do 31minutes of #AskSRK??" he tweeted.