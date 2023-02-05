SRK reacts to video of kid saying she didn't like 'Pathaan', has a suggestion up his sleeve

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's charm can sweep anyone off their feet. So, when someone says that his film or he in particular didn't impress them, it seems odd more so to the man in question.



So, when a social media user told SRK on Twitter that their child didn't like 'Pathaan', the superstar had a humble yet witty reply up his sleeve.



Replying to a video posted by a social media user in which his daughter said that she didn't like 'Pathaan', SRK tweeted, "Oh oh!! Have to work harder now. Back to the drawing board."

