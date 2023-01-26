'Pathaan' serves as a solid comeback for Bollywood with Rs 55 crore opening

Shah Rukh Khan made a grand comeback to the big screen with his new Hindi film 'Pathaan' raising a whopping Rs 55 crore nett and its dubbed versions bringing in additional Rs 2 crores on the opening day, the makers announced on Thursday.

According to production house Yash Raj Films (YRF), the movie's nett day one collection stood at Rs 55 crore, the "highest grossing first day for a Hindi film".

'Pathaan' was also released in Tamil and Telugu on Wednesday.

The Siddharth Anand directorial, which faced boycott calls over the song 'Besharam Rang', marks Shah Rukh's return to movies after a gap of over four years. His previous film was 2018's 'Zero'.

YRF said Pathaan' had set multiple new records, including the "widest Hindi release of all time in India" and "highest grossing first day for a non-holiday release".

The first day gross collection of the stylish spy thriller is also the "highest ever" in Shah Rukh's career as well as for co-stars John Abraham and Deepika Padukone, director Anand and YRF, the studio stated in a press release.

Fans of King Khan celebrated January 25 as 'Pathaan Day', carried posters and banners and thronged movie halls as most multiplexes reported 'houseful' halls on the first day. Audiences danced and cheered along every time Khan appeared victorious on screen.