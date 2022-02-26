Stay order on Kangana’s talk show

Even before it began streaming on 27 February, as per schedule, Kangana Ranaut's talk show Lock Upp, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balajee Telefilms is already in serious trouble.

The City Civil Court of Hyderabad has issued an ad-interim injunction on releasing the upcoming show Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut. The order is awarded after a hearing and checking the documents of the petitioner Sanober Baig, who happens to be the sole right holder of the story and the script of the concept ‘The Jail’.

The court also took on record the video clip of the trailer of ‘Lock Upp’ and concluded that it appears similar. Since the show was to be released on 27th February 2022; the court has passed the order with an urgent notice prohibiting the exhibition of the show on any electronic media, social media, etc.