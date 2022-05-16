'Stories on the Next Page': What is the point?

This anthology promised plenty. It delivers very little emotional or creative satisfaction for those who look for that sort of a thing in their omnibus experiences.

To be fair, Stories On The Next Page is not even an anthology. There are three stories which altogether wrap up in less than an hour. The first story featuring Abhishek Bannerjee and Ditipriya Roy is so scrappy I mistook the final fadeout to be the cutoff point for the prologue. By the time I figured out the fact of the fiction, the anthology has already moved on with a nervous shuffle.

All the three stories are wordy experiences, restricted to one location more for budgetary than creative reasons. In the first story Balloo and Mowgli the two actors speak in Bengali more because the characters are Bengalis than to give a cultural placement to the actors.